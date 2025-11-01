Emman Atienza's parents are still grieving, but her father, Kim Atienza, bravely did an interview to talk about her death just over a week after her passing. Apparently, according to Kim, they somewhat knew something was going wrong, but Emman's final words were nothing but assurance.

Emman Atienza Texted Her Mother Two Days Before Her Suicide

​Emman Atienza's death may have been unexpected to many, but her family somewhat knew it was coming. Her father, Kim Atienza, a TV presenter and former politician, opened up on One at Heart, Jessica Soho, about what happened days running up to Emman's death. An excerpt of the interview was released on Saturday, 1 November.

According to Kim, 'two days before that, we knew there was a problem. Kim recounted that his wife received a message from their daughter, updating her that she was in 'an emergency.'

'Mom, I'm in an emergency right now, but worry not, there's no self-harm,' Emman's message to her mom read, per Kim. 'But I need to go to a therapy center.'

Due to Emman's message, Kim said they 'knew there was something wrong.' They tried to call Emman, but she did not answer her phone.

At the time, Kim was still in the Philippines, while his wife Felicia Atienza was in Florida for a pickleball championship. Meanwhile, Emman was based in Los Angeles.

The family wasn't able to talk to Emman since she texted her mum. Two days later, Kim received a message from his wife that she had 'terrible, terrible news.'

'I knew already,' Kim added.

The Matanglawin host admitted that after reading Fely's message, his legs felt like jelly. For a brief second, he turned to God, knowing it was his most dreaded moment.

'I called Fely, and Fely said, 'Emma's gone,' Kim added.

@kmjs TRIGGER WARNING: Mentions of suicide. EMMAN IS HOME 🥹 LABI NG ANAK NI KUYA KIM ATIENZA NA SI EMMAN ATIENZA, DUMATING NA SA PILIPINAS; KUYA KIM, IBINAHAGI KAY JESSICA SOHO KUNG PAANO HINAHARAP NG KANILANG PAMILYA ANG PAGKAMATAY NI EMMAN Nito lang October 24, inanunsyo ng pamilya ni Kuya Kim Atienza na pumanaw na sa Amerika ang kanyang anak na si Emman sa edad na 19-anyos. Sa pag-uwi ng mga abo ni Emman sa Pilipinas, nakapanayam ni Jessica Soho si Kuya Kim. Paano nga ba nila hinarap ang pagpanaw ni Emman? Narito ang pasilip sa interview. Ang buong panayam, panoorin sa #KMJS ngayong Linggo. | Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho ♬ original sound - Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho - Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho

Emman Atienza Made Several Suicide Attempts

Kim Atienza had always prayed for his daughter, Emman Atienza, to get through her daily battles.

Following the news of her passing, in a split second, he asked the Lord, 'Why?' The grieving dad, however, believed that she did not die in vain.

According to Kim, he had always prayed for his daughter to be 'safe,' 'happy,' and to 'heal.' Unfortunately, his biggest fear happened.

'We know Emman is sick, and she had a few attempts in the past. And my prayer to the Lord every single day was for this not to happen,' Kim shared.

Several social media users have been talking about Emman's alleged attempts in the past.​

One TikTok user claimed that Emman attempted suicide in 2020 but failed. However, she finally succeeded five years later.

Another clip of Emman, recorded on 12 March 2023, featured her seemingly hinting at another attempt. 'If you're watching this, I've killed myself,' she said.

​

Kim Atienza Says Daughter Emman 'Did Not Die In Vain'

Emman Atienza's family is still grieving her abrupt passing. Despite the pain, however, Kim Atienza just surrendered everything to the Lord, believing that He orchestrated everything for a reason.

Kim added that 'nothing happens in an accident' and that 'all things work out well.' This includes the pain of losing his 19-year-old daughter.

'Everything is planned by the Lord,' Kim continued. 'I know that this is not in vain. Emman did not die in vain. There's a reason, and the reason is beautiful, that gives me peace.'

Although Kim said he was okay during the interview, the father of three admitted that it wasn't easy. There are days when he is okay and days when he is not because 'grief comes in waves.'