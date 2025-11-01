Something is speeding through our solar system, and it is behaving in a way that defies explanation. Discovered in July 2025, the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is baffling scientists and, according to a report, prompting Elon Musk to unveil his 'secret' theory about the object: that it may not be natural at all.

While major space agencies like NASA remain silent, Musk has allegedly claimed it could have an 'artificial origin'—a theory that implies it could be a sign of aliens. The claims, first detailed by the YouTube channel Uncovered X, point to a list of anomalies so long that even staunch sceptics are calling its behaviour 'unprecedented.'

Is this just a weird comet, or is Musk's 'secret' theory correct?

The 'Unprecedented' Anomalies of 3I/ATLAS That Intrigued Elon Musk

The object, designated 3I Atlas, was first detected in early July 2025 by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS). Its hyperbolic trajectory and incredible speed of more than 255,000 km/h confirmed it is the third interstellar object ever recorded, after Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

🚨 3I/ATLAS: ELON KNOWS SOMETHING.



Joe Rogan discusses 3I/Atlas with Elon Musk - Elon knows something- he just can’t say publicly.



“Are you paying attentions to 3I/Atlas?”#3IAtlasExposed #3IATLAS #Space pic.twitter.com/mREzUhTc3p — 3I/ATLAS WHISTLE BLOWER (@3IATLASEXPOSED) October 31, 2025

But that is where the comparisons to a normal comet end. According to the Uncovered X video, 3I/ATLAS exhibits 'unprecedented properties.' The most startling is its jet, which instead of projecting away from the Sun, is reportedly launched towards the star in a phenomenon dubbed an 'anti-tail.'

Furthermore, its chemical composition is deeply puzzling. The jet is reportedly releasing nickel tetracarbonyl with no traces of iron, a compound the video narrator claims 'is only produced industrially on Earth.'

It is also releasing water vapour at a rate of 40 kilograms per second, despite being at a distance where ordinary comets are inactive and frozen. Its coma also contains high concentrations of carbon monoxide, a fragile compound that should not be able to withstand a long interstellar journey.

More Than a Comet? Elon Musk, Sabine Hossenfelder, and the 3I/ATLAS 'Alien' Debate

The anomalies are so significant that Uncovered X highlighted statements from theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder, a researcher known for her scepticism of alien technology hypotheses.

She reportedly acknowledged that 3I/ATLAS exhibits 'unusual, unprecedented, and exceptional behavior,' and questioned how many anomalies would be necessary for science to officially consider a celestial body 'strange.'

According to Hossenfelder, 3I/ATLAS 'surpasses all known comet standards, even exceeding 'Oumuamua in uncertainties.'

The video report adds even more oddities to the list. 3I/ATLAS reportedly changed colour between July and September 2025, shifting from reddish to an 'intense greenish glow,' which scientists cited by the channel associate with emissions of 'cyanide and atomic carbon.'

Perhaps most bizarrely, astronomers allegedly noted a 'periodic variation' of the object's rotation, with 'small changes every four hours.' The video compares this behaviour to 'manoeuvres performed by artificial probes for trajectory correction,' leading some to speculate it could be under some form of control.

Elon Musk's 'Secret' About 3I/ATLAS: Why Is NASA Silent?

According to the Uncovered X report, it was this collection of anomalies, paired with an 'abnormal silence' from NASA and other space agencies, that prompted Elon Musk to speak out. According to the report, the SpaceX CEO unveiled his 'secret' belief that the object's anomalies are too significant to ignore.

'3I/ATLAS is definitely not an ordinary comet,' Musk reportedly stated, citing the inverted jet and abnormal acceleration. He questioned the lack of transparency, claiming, 'If it were just a comet, the high-resolution images would have already been released.'

Musk allegedly suggested that NASA's reports of 'technical problems' during the object's period of greatest visibility could indicate an attempt to conceal information.

While official agencies remain quiet, amateur astronomers are filling the void. The Dobsonian Power channel reportedly released images showing Atlas as a 'circular structure with no visible tail,' resembling science fiction depictions of spaceships.

This widespread interest has apparently triggered an official response. The Uncovered X video claims the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and European Space Agency (ESA), in partnership with the UN, have activated a global observation system to monitor 3I Atlas between November 2025 and January 2026.

A 17km Threat? Elon Musk, Avi Loeb, and the 3I/ATLAS Theories

With the object estimated at about 17 kilometres long—larger than the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs—the mystery carries a sense of weight, even if the risk of collision is considered 'minimal.'

Astrophysicist Avi Loeb, head of Harvard's 'Project Galileo,' reportedly calculated the probability of a random body following this exact path as 'one in 20 thousand,' which he argues could indicate 'smart control.'

However, much of the scientific community urges caution, suggesting the chemical and orbital differences may simply reflect the distinct physical conditions of whatever star system 3I/ATLAS came from. The Uncovered X channel concludes that while there is no conclusive scientific evidence, 3I Atlas remains the most mysterious object ever observed.

“Are you paying attentions to 3I/Atlas?”



“It’s a hell of a name - sounds like 3rd eye”



“It could be aliens I dunno - apparently today they’re saying it’s changed course”



Joe Rogan discusses 3I/Atlas with Elon Musk - Elon knows - he just can’t say publicly. pic.twitter.com/PUCqrXZbLf — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 31, 2025

With a list of anomalies that baffle sceptics, a 17km-long object is currently speeding through our solar system. While the scientific community urges caution, figures like Elon Musk and Avi Loeb are asking the big question: is this an unprecedented natural phenomenon, or is it the first conclusive proof of an alien intelligence?

As NASA remains silent and amateur astronomers watch the skies, the mystery of 3I/ATLAS only deepens.