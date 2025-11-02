In the high-stakes world of UAP disclosure, where reputations are built and destroyed in a single tweet, a new bombshell has just detonated. The target? Dr Avi Loeb, the controversial and high-profile Harvard astronomer.

A shocking new 'off-camera leak' claims the man pushing for billion-dollar funding to find alien technology knows the objects he is chasing are nothing but space rocks. Is this the exposé that ends a career, or a calculated smear campaign?

Harvard Fraud or Hearsay? The 3I/ATLAS and Avi Loeb Controversy

The firestorm began when user MikeDisclosure posted what they termed a 'HARVARD FRAUD EXPOSED' moment. The post alleges that in a 'SHOCKING OFF-CAMERA LEAK', Dr Loeb admitted a specific object, '3I/ATLAS', is '100% NATURAL.' This allegation is explosive, as Loeb has been at the centre of speculation about interstellar objects, including Oumuamua, potentially being of artificial origin.

3I/ATLAS is the third interstellar object ever detected in our solar system, a massive, Manhattan-sized comet discovered in July 2025 that has baffled scientists with anomalous features, including an unusual 'sunward' tail and a chemical composition high in nickel but lacking iron—a signature Loeb himself has publicly linked to industrial processes.

The tweet attributes a devastating quote directly to Loeb: '3I/ATLAS is definitely a natural object... I need the billion from Congress for my projects.'

The implication is dire. MikeDisclosure accuses Loeb of knowing 'it's a rock — but SELLS THE LIE for taxpayer cash!' The post frames Loeb as a 'grifter' allegedly seeking a '$1 Billion Dollar payout from Congress' to 'chase fake aliens.'

This accusation, which stems from a discussion hosted by Ty Roberts on the Total Disclosure Podcast, strikes at the very heart of the astronomer's credibility and the integrity of his Galileo Project.

The Galileo Project is Loeb's privately-funded scientific initiative to search for physical evidence of extraterrestrial technological 'signatures' (or artifacts) rather than radio signals. The '$1 billion' figure appears to be a contentious interpretation of a hypothetical statement Loeb made about the cost of a future, comprehensive sky-survey, not a formal request for his current project.

'A Nuanced Thinker' or 'Grifter'? The 3I/ATLAS and Avi Loeb Debate Rages

The online response was immediate and deeply divided. Defenders of Dr Loeb, like Jon Baker, PharmD, pushed back hard.

'Sounds like you haven't listened to a single Loeb interview,' Baker retorted. 'He literally says it is likely natural every time he speaks. His beef is with academics automatically excluding technological origins anytime there are anomalies, which isn't scientific at all.'

This defence aligns with Loeb's official stance of exploring 3I/ATLAS's anomalies—such as its non-gravitational acceleration and surprising 'blue' colour—as scientific puzzles that might lead to a technological explanation, while never definitively claiming it is artificial.

Thomas Carlson likewise labelled the original post defamatory, stating, 'You are massively embellishing and manipulating Loeb's statements and defaming him with your 'fraud' declaration. Shamefully done Sir. In my opinion, it calls your objectivity into question.'

However, the allegation has given voice to a growing suspicion among some observers. 'Investigator NZ' remarked: 'Correct just after funding. lost all respect for Loeb, there was a time he would never mention spaceships, now its every day!'

Carl Stein offered a more nuanced take, describing Loeb's work as a 'thought exercise of 'what if,' but conceded a recent shift in tone: 'But recently the 'what if' has been dropped.'

Where Is the Evidence for the 3I/ATLAS and Avi Loeb 'Leak'?

Amid the chaos of accusations and defence, the central question remains: where is the proof? The 'leak' is not a direct video of Loeb himself, but rather, as Diron Bates pointed out, 'someone saying what they said Avi Loeb said.'

The clip central to the controversy is from the Total Disclosure Podcast, where host Ty Roberts discusses what he claims was said to him by Loeb off-camera. This crucial lack of primary evidence has stalled belief for many.

'I didn't watch the clip because there was no video evidence do I fast forwarded,' Bates wrote. 'I can't entertain claims like this without evidence. If there is evidence I would love to see it.'

This sentiment captures the crux of the issue. Without the raw, unedited audio or video of Loeb making the alleged statement, the accusation remains hearsay. It becomes a 'he said, she said' scenario, amplified by the high emotions surrounding the UAP topic.

This incident highlights the fragile line Dr Loeb walks. He is simultaneously a mainstream Harvard academic and a hero to the disclosure community. This position makes him a prime target.

The '3I/ATLAS' leak, real or manipulated, is a direct assault on his scientific objectivity, especially since his public-facing arguments actively investigate the unnatural properties of 3I/ATLAS. The UAP community is now left to wonder: is this a 'credibility killer,' or just another 'shamefully done' fabrication in the ongoing information war?

The battle over Dr Avi Loeb's reputation has become a microcosm of the UAP debate itself: a bitter fight between explosive claims and the demand for hard evidence.

With no definitive, primary proof of the 'leak' available, the public is left in the familiar position of judge and jury. The accusation has been made, but the audio or video evidence remains as elusive as the technosignatures Loeb himself is hunting.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Dr Avi Loeb for comments.