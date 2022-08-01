Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. in early June with their children to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. An author claimed that there was behind-the-scenes drama when the couple had their public appearance during the Thanksgiving service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines with their return to the country. It was their first public appearance together since Megxit in 2020. There were even reports that they were booed when they arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral for the service and some claimed there were also cheers.

Investigative journalist Tom Bower claimed there was drama inside the cathedral when the couple was ushered to their seats. He said that they had asked for better seats and was told they were already assigned their seats by Queen Elizabeth II.

Bower, who wrote "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," told the Mirror's "Pod Save the Queen" podcast, "I was told, unfortunately too late for the book, they were meant to turn up at Wellington Barracks to get on the coach which was set up for the minor royals to go to St Paul's for the Jubilee service."

However, the couple "arrived deliberately late so the bus had gone and they could make a grand entrance from a car so they could be seen on the steps, which Netflix obviously needed."

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London #QueensJubilee, #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 📸 @samhussein @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/bvgXlyheRX — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) June 3, 2022

Bower added, "And then as they walked down the aisle, they get to the seats in the row they are assigned and I'm told they then asked six other people sitting this side of the aisle could they move down so they could sit on the aisle itself."

However, the usher "apparently said to them: 'You can't, you're sitting in seats eight or nine' or whatever it was and Harry said: 'Why?'" to which the user replied, "That's what your grandmother ordered."

Bower claimed that he got this information "from a military man" although he did not expound. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated along with the non-working royals. They were positioned at the opposite end of the cathedral, away from the senior members. They had to walk past Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and her spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Everyone had to awkwardly stand up to let the couple get to their assigned seats.