Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in June. They reportedly raised eyebrows when they had their solo walk during the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met with a mix of boos and cheers when they arrived at the cathedral. They were then ushered inside, as they held hands while walking to their seats along with the non-working royals, including Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with their respective husbands.

There were curious glances, and some happy and not-so-happy reactions from those who saw them pass by. Writing for The Telegraph, royal correspondent Camilla Tominey said that the British public was surprised at their ceremonial walk.

It was reportedly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "decision to take a solo walk down the lengthy aisle of St. Paul's Cathedral." People were said to have been left "mad" at their solo walk.

Tominey said it "'raised eyebrows' behind palace walls – not least when they could have walked with Beatrice, Eugenie, and their husbands, who were seated next to them in the pews."

Royal experts believed that Queen Elizabeth II gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex permission to have their own walk at the Thanksgiving Service as a sign of love and respect. She still considers them family despite everything that they have said about the royal family in their Oprah interview in March 2020.

However, the couple was seated at the opposite end of the cathedral, far from Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla, and the rest of the senior royals. They were reportedly strategically seated apart by palace aides who wanted to make sure that the brothers do not get pictured or seen together to avoid any royal drama from taking the spotlight away from Queen Elizabeth II.

After the Thanksgiving Service, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were only seen interacting with Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. They were seen chatting as they waited outside St. Paul's Cathedral for their respective chauffers. The service was the only public engagement at the Platinum Jubilee that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended.