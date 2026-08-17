Marvel fans have been piecing together a wild Avengers: Doomsday leak that could spell a devastating end for Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. The rumour claims the veteran web-slinger could face Wolverine and other Fox-era X-Men in a brutal showdown, with some versions of the speculation suggesting his character could be killed off. If true, the development would give Maguire's version of the superhero a shocking final chapter.

Actor Walker Scobell has now weighed in on the speculation surrounding Maguire's possible return. His reaction has only added intrigue to a theory that, if true, could make Avengers: Doomsday one of Spider-Man's most emotional multiverse moments.

Walker Scobell Reacts to Tobey Maguire Death Rumour

Speaking at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, actor Walker Scobell addressed the theory, admitting he had been swept up by the same speculation circulating online.

'Can I talk about the leak? There was a big Doomsday leak,' he said. 'Who knows if it's true? The leak is that the X-Men, like the Fox X-Men, are gonna have to fight Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man, because he's the only hero of his universe. So he's gonna have to fight all of them for his universe to continue existing.'

Scobell described the leak as 'the coolest thing' he had heard about the upcoming film. He also said he had seen several videos featuring Maguire in Doomsday, although his comments did not confirm that the actor is actually appearing in the film.

The young actor was less enthusiastic about the possibility of Maguire's character dying. 'I don't want Tobey to, I think, I don't know, I don't want him to die. So, not Tobey Maguire, but he's Spider-Man. I don't want Tobey Maguire to die either. He better win,' Scobell added.

Walker Scobell talks about the rumors of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man fighting the X-Men in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



“That is the coolest thing I’ve ever heard… I don’t want him to die.”



(🎥: @EW) pic.twitter.com/9TiSBYLEhP — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) August 16, 2026

What the Unverified Trailer Leaks Claim

A separate wave of unverified claims describes an unreleased Avengers: Doomsday trailer allegedly featuring Maguire alongside Andrew Garfield, the Fantastic Four and other Marvel characters. In the supposed clip, Maguire's Spider-Man is said to be struggling in combat, while other footage reportedly shows him wearing a red-and-gold Iron Spider suit. Some viewers have dismissed the footage as fake or AI-generated.

The following claims originate from unverified social media posts and have not been confirmed by Marvel Studios, Disney, or any representative of the actors involved. They are presented here only as speculation circulating online.

On X and Reddit, unverified accounts have claimed that Maguire's Spider-Man appears in the opening sequence of Doomsday attempting to stop an incursion. He is then said to face Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine as they attempt to destroy his universe.

One version of the rumour claims Deadpool escapes through a TVA portal while Wolverine and Spider-Man are killed in the destruction of the universe. This version has not been corroborated and contradicts other accounts of the same alleged footage. However, other versions of the leak claim the two characters survive, highlighting how much the alleged storyline has changed as it has spread online.

Avengers: Doomsday new trailer Leaked



Tobey Maguire, Andrew, Ghost Rider were Revealed⚡#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/AAtFuJ7WB2 — MCU_HOURS (@MCU_Hours) August 5, 2026

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪 - Tobey Maguire in the 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' Trailer 😱🔥



According To Multiple Sources, Tobey will appear in the opening scene of Doomsday as he tries to stop an Incursion



He will Fight Ryan Reynolds Deadpool & Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in a desperate attempt to… pic.twitter.com/DZvaYF5TvQ — Craze Cave (@CrazeCave) August 14, 2026

IBTimes UK could not independently verify whether any of the leaked footage or plot details are genuine.

Why the Death Rumour Has Gained Traction

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A recent feature from ComicBook.com explored one possible explanation for the rumours, linking them to the Marvel concept of 'anchor beings'. The concept was introduced in Deadpool & Wolverine, where the death of an anchor being is connected to the eventual deterioration of their universe.

The theory suggests that destroying an anchor being could provide a way to destabilise or eliminate an entire reality without destroying it directly. If Maguire's Spider-Man were the key surviving hero of his universe, some fans have speculated that he could serve a similar role, making him a logical target in a story centred on multiversal incursions.

However, this remains speculation. Marvel Studios and Disney have not confirmed that Maguire's Spider-Man appears in Avengers: Doomsday, nor have they confirmed any storyline involving his character fighting the X-Men or dying in the film.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on 18 December 2026.