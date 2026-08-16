Robert Downey Jr is set to return as Tony Stark/Iron Man in a major new Disney theme‑park project, marking his first time back in the role since the character's death in 'Avengers: Endgame' seven years ago.

The move comes as Downey prepares to rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a completely different role as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. Disney has confirmed that he will appear in 'Avengers Infinity Defense', one of two new attractions being built as part of the expansion of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, due to open in 2028.

Robert Downey Jr Is Iron Man Again at Avengers Campus

For Marvel fans who have spent years hoping to see Downey back as Tony Stark, the new Disney project offers a reunion with the character.

In 'Avengers Infinity Defense', guests will be recruited to join the Avengers in a battle against King Thanos, a multiverse version of the Mad Titan who has conquered his own reality. The experience will take visitors through different Marvel locations, including Asgard, Wakanda and New York City.

Downey will appear alongside other Marvel stars, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel.

The attraction is designed to make visitors feel as though they have entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe rather than simply watching an existing story unfold. For Downey, it also provides an opportunity to return to the character that transformed his career.

A Second Iron Man Attraction Is Also Coming

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Downey's Tony Stark will not be limited to 'Avengers Infinity Defense'. He will also appear in 'Stark Flight Lab', another attraction being built as part of the Avengers Campus expansion.

The ride will place guests inside Tony Stark's workshop, where they become test subjects for Stark technology.

Riders will sit in two‑person pods before being lifted and moved through simulated flight sequences by a giant robotic arm.

Disney says Avengers Campus will effectively double in size through the expansion, with both new attractions currently planned for 2028.

Downey's Doctor Doom Is Coming

The Iron Man return coincides with Downey taking on one of Marvel's most prominent villains. The actor surprised fans when Marvel announced that he would portray Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Rather than returning as Tony Stark in the MCU's next major crossover, Downey will play a different character who becomes one of the Avengers' major threats.

New footage unveiled at Disney's D23 event has given fans a fresh look at Downey's Doom, including his confrontation with Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four. The teaser also highlighted new and returning Marvel heroes who will join the fight against the villain.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 18 December 2026. The film is set to put Downey back at the centre of Marvel's cinematic universe even as his Iron Man character continues through Disney's theme‑park storytelling.

Can Fans Separate Iron Man From Doctor Doom?

Downey's dual Marvel roles create an unusual situation. For more than a decade, audiences associated the actor closely with Tony Stark. His Iron Man became one of the foundations of the MCU, beginning with 2008's 'Iron Man' and culminating in his death in 'Endgame'.

Now, fans will encounter Downey in two different Marvel roles. On screen, he will be Doctor Doom. At Disneyland, he will once again be Tony Stark.

Disney's decision allows the studio to keep Downey linked to Iron Man without reversing the character's 'Endgame' sacrifice within the main MCU storyline.

Downey gets to appear as Iron Man again, while Marvel's cinematic universe can move forward with him as its newest major villain. With 'Avengers Infinity Defense' and 'Stark Flight Lab' both targeting 2028, Tony Stark's presence at Avengers Campus could continue long after Robert Downey Jr's original MCU journey came to an end.