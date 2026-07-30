'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is earning some of the strongest reviews of any recent Marvel Studios release, but according to star Tom Holland, the movie audiences are seeing is dramatically different from an earlier version that he and Zendaya struggled to embrace.

Speaking about the filmmaking process, Holland revealed that an initial cut of the fourth Spider-Man film 'totally didn't work', prompting significant changes before its theatrical debut. The actor said he and co-star Zendaya were among the first to recognise the problems, helping shape the version that has since won praise from critics and audiences.

'It Totally Didn't Work'

During an interview discussing the making of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', Holland explained that the production went through an intensive editing process after an early assembly failed to capture the emotional story the filmmakers wanted to tell.

'They took all of the notes from all of the random people who saw the film,' he shared. 'And then they changed the movie, and we watched it, and we hated it.'

'It totally didn't work,' Holland added, pointing out that both he and Zendaya left the screening feeling something was not right.

Rather than being discouraged, the cast and creative team used the screening as an opportunity to improve the film.

Holland said the experience highlighted why preview screenings and early edits remain an important part of blockbuster filmmaking. Instead of treating the first version as a finished product, director Destin Daniel Cretton and producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige continued refining the story until they found a balance between emotional drama, humour and superhero action.

Why the First Cut Fell Flat for Holland and Zendaya

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According to Holland, the biggest issue was not the performances or the visual effects. Instead, it was the overall flow of the movie.

Early edits of major studio films are often assembled before visual effects are completed and before the pacing has been fine-tuned.

Scenes can feel disjointed, emotional beats may not land as intended, and entire storylines are frequently reordered or removed during post-production.

Holland suggested 'Brand New Day' was no exception.

After watching the rough cut, he and Zendaya shared their concerns with the filmmakers, who continued working on the edit until the story achieved the emotional impact they were aiming for.

The collaborative approach reflects Marvel Studios' longstanding practice of refining films throughout post-production rather than locking the first cut into place.

A New Chapter for Spider-Man

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' picks up four years after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Following Doctor Strange's memory spell, Peter Parker has been erased from the memories of everyone who once knew him. Forced to rebuild his life from scratch, he embraces his role as a neighbourhood Spider-Man while facing a dangerous new threat and mysterious changes to his powers.

Marvel has described the movie as the beginning of a new chapter for Peter Parker rather than simply the fourth instalment in the franchise.

Holland has echoed that sentiment, calling the film a 'rebirth' for the character and the first step into a more mature phase of Spider-Man's journey.

How Re-Edits Helped Shape a Critical Hit

Although Holland admitted the early version disappointed him and Zendaya, the later revisions appear to have been worthwhile.

Critics have praised 'Brand New Day' for scaling back the multiverse spectacle in favour of a more grounded, emotionally driven story centred on Peter Parker's loneliness, identity and personal growth.

Many reviewers have highlighted Holland's performance as his strongest yet, while also noting his chemistry with Zendaya despite the emotional distance created by the events of 'No Way Home'.

The reception has positioned the film as one of Marvel Studios' best-reviewed releases in recent years, with several critics describing it as a new direction for the character.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is currently screening in cinemas worldwide.