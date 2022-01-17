Two employees at the Kiddie Academy branch in 7220 Victoria Park Lane in Rancho Cucamonga, California, have been arrested for alleged child endangerment after a baby under their care was found with a fractured skull.

Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, and Felicia Ann Ferra, 50, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and conspiracy, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The arrest was made in response to a call from the Loma Linda University Medical Centre's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit about an 8-month-old boy admitted on Sept. 4, 2021, with a fractured skull. The hospital asked for an investigation into the childcare facility which the baby reportedly attended prior to his hospitalisation.

According to the investigation, Maldonado and Ferra were "arrested for conspiring to conceal the victim's injuries and neglect of the victim's well-being." The 29-year old was arrested under PC 273a(a) child abuse and PC 182(a)(1) conspiracy. She was booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino and released on a bail of $100,000.

Two Employees of Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga Arrested for Child Abuse https://t.co/jEeGdxkbGO — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the police issued an arrest warrant for the 50-year old accused and she eventually turned herself in at West Valley Detention Center and was "booked under PC 182(a)(1) conspiracy and PC273a(a) child abuse" and released on bail.

The sheriff's department released photos of the suspects as the investigators believe there may be more victims other than the 8-month-old boy. The police are encouraging anyone with information about any malpractices at the childcare facility to contact Deputy Roger Alfaro at (909) 387-3615.

KCAL reported that several parents have already spoken anonymously to police and said the news does not come as a surprise. A few of them claimed they pulled their children out from the daycare over questionable acts, including one teacher pulling a little girl around by her leg. Watchers reportedly also left babies unattended on the floor without pillows, blankets, or cushions and one baby was even left lying in front of a door.

In response, Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising released a statement to express their support with the investigation. The statement reads, "We are aware of the serious allegations against an assistant teacher and the director of the Kiddie Academy of Rancho Cucamonga, California. We are committed to working with the franchise owners to ensure full cooperation with local authorities. As an organization, there is nothing more important than creating environments where a child's intellectual, emotional and physical development flourishes."

Ferra and Maldonado have yet to face a court trial. As for the 8-month-old baby boy, he is said to be recovering from his injuries in the hospital.