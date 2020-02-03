Brad Pitt who has been winning back-to-back awards for his work in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," is also getting really good at his acceptance speeches, in which he keeps adding jokes here and there.

So for the 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening, Brad Pitt had prepared another acceptance speech tailored according the country which holds the ceremony. Even though the actor was not able to attend the award show due to unknown "family obligations," he made sure his former co-star Margot Robbie delivered his speech to the audience, reports Vogue.

Not only the 56-year-old made a joke about Brexit, he also quipped about Megxit, and that too when members of the royal family were present in the audience. When the "Suicide Squad" actress climbed the BAFTA stage to accept the best supporting actor award on behalf of Brad Pitt, she said: "He starts by saying, 'Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!,'" referring to the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union. "Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement," Pitt had further written, referring to the fall of his marriage with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt wins the Supporting Actor award for @OnceInHollywood but Margot Robbie was there to accept it on his behalf! ðŸŒ ðŸ™ #EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/GHnkGiEZpI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020

After thanking the BAFTA Academy, Pitt wrote he would name his award Harry because he is "really excited about bringing it back to the States with him," referring to Prince Harry and Meghan who are currently living in Canada and thinking of spending some time in California.

Interestingly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also present in the audience when Pitt quipped about the decision of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to become "financially independent" members of the royal family and split their time between the UK and North America.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton, gracefully handled the situation, and were captured in the camera laughing when Robbie delivered Brad's joke to the audience. "His words, not mine!," Robbie said after the joke. The royal couple have not yet publicly reacted on Harry and Meghan's decision to exit the royal family.

Pitt had lately been making jokes about his single status among other things in his acceptance speeches. After winning a SAG Award for best supporting actor, the "Ad Astra" actor had said: "I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile!"