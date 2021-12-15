Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at Arsenal Football Club has been thrown into doubt after he was stripped of his captaincy following yet another disciplinary breach earlier this week. The club confirmed the move via a statement on Tuesday, with Mikel Arteta having informed the Gabonese forward of his decision during a face-to-face meeting.

The 32-year-old has failed to find his best form since signing a new three-year £350,000-a-week deal last summer. Aubameyang has managed just four goals in the Premier League this season, while also missing some easy chances in recent games to compound his troubles on the pitch.

According to the Independent, Barcelona are ready to offer the Gabon international an escape route from his current Arsenal nightmare, with the Catalan club desperate to add a striker to Xavi Hernandez's ailing squad. The La Liga side are thought to be pondering a move for Aubameyang when the winter transfer window opens in January.

It is unclear if Arsenal will sanction a move for one of their key players midway through the campaign, but his current situation with the club could see them prefer to offload him rather than have a disgruntled player within the squad. Barcelona are on the market for a forward, but could struggle to afford the Aubameyang's wages owing to their ongoing financial problems.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward is likely to be open to moving to the Camp Nou, but is resistant to taking a pay cut to do so. The Gunners forward currently earns around £350,000-a-week, which could prove to be a major problem for the Catalan club, who are looking to trim their over inflated wage bill at the moment.

Prior to Aubameyang's latest predicament, Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani was Barcelona's top target going into the January transfer window. The Uruguayan forward has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and could push for a move next month, and it is likely that he will be more affordable than the Arsenal star.