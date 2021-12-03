Edinson Cavani wants to play in Spain before the end of his career, with Barcelona being his preferred destination despite links to Real Madrid. The Uruguay international's current contract expires next June and he is keen to join the La Liga giants on a free transfer next summer.

Cavani's impressive showing in his first season with the Red Devils earned him a new one-year deal, but his second season has not gone as planned. The 34-year-old scored 17 goals in his first campaign, but has managed just one goal in eight appearances thus far this season.

According to The Times, Cavani wants to join Barcelona next summer, with the former Napoli forward confident that he can play at the top level for at least two more seasons. The Catalan club are in the market for an attacking player in January, but their financial troubles are likely to limit their activity in the transfer market.

While Barcelona will not have the funds to sign Cavani in January, they could be open to taking him to the Camp Nou when he is available on a free transfer in June 2022. The Uruguay international has been a long-term target for the La Liga outfit, but it remains to be seen if Xavi Hernandez will gamble on a striker who is well into the twilight of his career.

Cavani has struggled with injury issues this season, which has limited his game time for United. Moreover, the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho has increased competition for a place in the Red Devils' forward line. He was also linked with a move to Real, with the La Liga club's president Florentino Perez viewing Cavani as a short-term fix until they move for Kylian Mbappe next summer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain marksman is ready to spend the second-half of the season with United, and hope the situation improves under new manager Ralf Rangnick, but could push for a move if he is not part of the German's plans. The 20-time English champions are also said to be open to allowing him to find a new club in order to play more minutes and get back to full fitness.