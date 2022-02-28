Barcelona's financial troubles have seen them scouring the free agent market during recent transfer windows. Last summer, the Catalan club brought in Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero on free transfers, and then added Dani Alves and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at no cost in January.

After strengthening his forward line during the January transfer window, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is now focusing on other areas of the pitch. The midfield remains to be an area that the Catalan club is looking to strengthen. They are also looking for a back up for Sergio Busquets, who is in the twilight of his illustrious career.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie remains a top target for the La Liga giants, with talks underway with the soon-to-be free agent. Barcelona want to bring him to the Camp Nou in the summer after he rejected the new deal offered by the Serie A giants.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Kessie's move to Barcelona is edging closer and closer every week. The Catalan giants have accelerated talks with his representatives and are expected to have reached an agreement in principle on the "economic terms" with regards to his contract. The lack of a fee is expected to help the cash-strapped La Liga club to offer a better wage package.

Kessie joined Milan on loan from Atalanta in 2017, after which the Serie A giants made the move permanent in 2019. The Rossoneri paid just over £20 million to sign the Ivory Coast midfielder, but after five seasons, he has rejected their new offer of around €5 million in favour of seeking pastures new.

Barcelona are not the only team interested in signing the Ivorian midfielder with clubs in the Premier League also making contact with his agents. Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with interest, but Kessie is said to be unconvinced about moving to England with his preference being the Camp Nou.