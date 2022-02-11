Barcelona's financial problems are no secret, and the Catalan club struggled to sign players last summer owing to their over-inflated wage bill and over-spending in recent seasons. The club's situation improved slightly in January, when they were able to bring in Ferran Torres for £55 million from Manchester City, sign Adama Traore on loan, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer.

The cash-strapped La Liga giants were able to register the trio after offloading Philippe Coutinho. Samuel Umtiti also agreed to a contract extension that involves a pay cut. Barcelona are still not out of the woods, and will continue looking for bargain deals when the summer transfer window gets underway.

Xavi is looking to bolster his midfield after strengthening his forward line, and Barcelona are looking to sign Franck Kessie from AC Milan. According to Marca, the Ivory Coast international, whose contract expires in June, has been on the Catalan club's radar for a number of months. Moreover, Kessie is also said to be interested in making a move to the Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Milan from Atalanta in 2019, and has impressed in the last three campaigns. The Serie A giants are keen to retain his services but he has rejected their offer of a new deal and is now expected to leave the club when his contract expires in June.

Kessie will not be short of suitors and is expected to receive proposals from a number of clubs across Europe. English Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also expected to have made contact with the player's representatives with regards to signing a pre-contract.

However, Barcelona have an advantage owing to the player's keenness to play at the Camp Nou, but Xavi will have to trim his squad before he can make room for Kessie. The La Liga outfit are already well stacked in midfield with Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Riqui Puig at Xavi's disposal.

Busquets is in the twilight of his career but remains an integral part of the manager's plans going forward, while Gavi and Pedri are seen as the future of the club. De Jong has been linked with a move away, with Manchester City keen on the Dutchman. Puig could also be moved on in the summer to make room for Kessie.