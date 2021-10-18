Barcelona have changed their mind with regards to a potential move for Paul Pogba next summer. The Manchester United midfielder could be available on a free transfer in 2022, with his contract expiring in less than 12 months' time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to retain the services of the Frenchman, and United have offered Pogba a new deal. It is said to be a four-year deal that could make him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

However, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is shopping his client around with Pogba yet to make a decision on his future. The France international will be able to negotiate with clubs outside England when the January transfer window opens and he will not be short of suitors.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers, while Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus have also been linked with a move for the 28-year-old midfielder. Barcelona were also thought to be ready to enter the race for Pogba, but Spanish publication Sport have suggested otherwise.

The report claims that the Catalan giants see Pogba's arrival at the Camp Nou as "inviable" owing to the wages the midfielder will command. He currently earns €17 million in England and is certain to want a significant pay rise to join another top club in Europe.

Barcelona are in the middle of a financial crisis and are certain that they will not be able to afford the player's demands. Moreover, Raiola is also expected to demand a significant commission as part of the deal, which is likely to be out of the La Liga club's reach at the moment.

Real are thought to be the front runners alongside PSG for Pogba's signature next summer. However, there is also speculation that Raiola is using the interest from top clubs around Europe to squeeze a better deal out of United, who are also desperate to hold on to their club-record signing.