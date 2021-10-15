Manchester United's latest contract offer to Paul Pogba, which could make him the highest paid player in the Premier League, is a "sign of desperation" on the club's part according to former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince.

The France international is out of contract next summer and is stalling on signing a new deal. Pogba will be able to leave on a free transfer next summer, while also being able to open talks with clubs outside England from January onwards.

Pogba will not be short of suitors should he decide to depart Old Trafford with the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain waiting in the wings to sign the midfielder. The 28-year-old is keeping his options open and will assess every opportunity before deciding where his future lies.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United are desperate to hold on to the 2018 World Cup winner and have been in talks over a new deal for a number of months. According to the Daily Mail, there is an offer on the table worth around £400,000-a-week over a four-year deal, but despite the massive pay increase Pogba is still uncertain about his future in Manchester.

Ince was at a loss of words to explain United's reasoning for offering Pogba such a massive contract. He feels that it is desperate on his former club's part to offer such a contract to a player who has been in and out of the team in recent seasons, while accusing the manager of still not knowing his best position in the starting lineup.

"That's a sign of desperation from Manchester United in offering that contract," Ince told The United Stand. "Obviously, they're trying to persuade him to sign this deal. It's a lot of money for someone who has been in and out of the side."

"He was on the bench two weeks ago against Everton and then all of a sudden you're saying: 'Here's £400k-a-week!'. Ultimately, if you're paying that type of money for a player, he has to play every game and we're not seeing Paul Pogba play every game."

Pogba has always been accused of playing his best while representing his national team. The Frenchman has failed to consistently perform at a high level for United since arriving from Juventus in an £89 million deal in 2016. Moreover, Solskjaer still does not seem to know how to fit the midfielder into his starting lineup alongside Bruno Fernandes.

"Where is his ideal position? Where does Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] see him playing week in, week out? We know where Bruno Fernandes plays, that's easy enough. But where does Paul Pogba play?" he added.

"Does he play in holding midfield like he did against Wolves? Is he going to play him on the left-hand side? Is he going to put him on the bench? There's too much confusion with where Pogba's best position is."