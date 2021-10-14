Real Madrid have revived their interest in Paul Pogba and are keen to sign him on a free transfer next summer. They are aware that the financial outlay to sign the Frenchman will be hefty, but are ready to make it work at the expense of three other contracts that will be off their wage bill in 2022.

Real have also been hit financially by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and will need to prioritise their spending as they are looking to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG, who could also be available on a free transfer next summer. However, Real are looking at the contracts of Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo. All three are expected to leave the club next summer, meaning there will be room to fit in Pogba's deal.

The Manchester United midfielder will be out of contract next year, and is yet to make a decision on his future. The Red Devils have offered him a new deal, but he is yet to accept it as he is keen to assess all the options on the table.

Pogba was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but United were reluctant to sell him. The French club's interest cooled following the arrival of Lionel Messi, but they are expected to again be in the race next summer, especially if he is available on a free transfer.

According to Managing Madrid, the Spanish capital club will begin talks with Pogba and his representatives when the winter transfer window opens in January. The France international will be able to talk to clubs outside England owing to there being just six months remaining on his deal if he fails to sign a new contract.

The Spanish giants will have to make Pogba one of the highest paid players in the world. Moreover they are hoping the potential arrival of Mbappe from PSG can also convince the 2018 World Cup winner to finally fulfil his dream of donning the white jersey.

Apart from PSG and Real, Italian giants and Pogba's former employers Juventus are also expected to enter the race. However, United remain hopeful of convincing the Frenchman to commit his long-term future to the club, especially since they signed compatriot Raphael Varane and brought back club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to help them claim their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.