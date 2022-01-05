Barcelona may be mired in financial problems but president Joan Laporta has big ambitions for the club going into next summer's transfer market. Last summer, the Catalan club struggled to land their priority targets and had to settle for three free transfers and one loan deal.

The La Liga giants, however, seemed to be making strides to put their financial difficulties behind them after agreeing a £46.7 million deal with Manchester City to sign Ferran Torres. They are now looking at making Alvaro Morata their second signing of the month with Xavi Hernandez prioritising strengthening his attack this winter.

Erling Haaland is expected to be a priority target for a number of top clubs across Europe this summer, and many expected Barcelona to be out of the race owing to their money problems. According to Spanish publication AS, Laporta has vowed to sign the Borussia Dortmund forward next summer ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid, who are expected to be the favourites to land his signature.

Barcelona have a great relationship with the Norwegian forward's agent Mino Raiola. The Catalan giants have already held meetings with the super agent, with the latest one being in Italy during the Golden Boy awards in December last year. Haaland's father Alf Inge had also visited the Camp Nou in 2021 during his tour of potential clubs for his son when he leaves Dortmund.

Raiola has already stated that Haaland could remain with Dortmund for at least one more season and then join Barcelona in 2023 allowing them to get their finances back in order. Moreover, the Norway international is expected to partner Morata, Ansu Fati, Pedri and Torres to form a new look attack next season.

Barcelona will have to offload a number of first-team players to make room for Haaland's wages. Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong are expected to make way in the summer, while Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are also on the chopping block to help the club reduce their wage bill.