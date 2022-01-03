Erling Braut Haaland has decided where he will play football next season, and it is not with current employers Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian is being courted by top clubs across Europe, and he is finally expected to leave this summer when a clause in his contract makes him available for a bargain £64 million.

The 21-year-old has been prolific since joining Dortmund in 2020, scoring 76 goals in 75 games, This includes 19 in 16 games in all competitions in the ongoing campaign. Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made their interest known to Haaland's agent Mino Raiola.

According to Spanish publication AS, Haaland informed a few fans that he will be plying his trade in Spain next season, when he was questioned during a holiday in Marbella. The forward's admission puts Real and Barcelona in the driving seat, and it will be a big blow to the other chasing clubs.

The report states that Real and not Barcelona are the favourites to sign him, with Florentino Perez planning to reignite the "Galacticos Era" at the Santiago Bernabeu. Haaland's father is expected to play a big role in his son's next destination, and his love for Spain is well known, as he is seen there with the family on a regular basis.

Moreover, Barcelona's financial problems are well known and this summer might be too soon for the Catalan club to dig themselves out of trouble and match the demands the player and his agent will make in terms of wages and fees. The Catalan club's president Joan Laporta remains a big fan, and has already held meetings with Raiola, but Real are expected to win the race.

The Spanish capital club are not only after Haaland, as they are keen to partner him with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman will be a free agent in the summer, and he is widely expected to join Perez's revolution at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.