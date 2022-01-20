Barcelona are closing in on yet another free transfer with talks at an advanced stage with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. The Danish center-back is in the final six months of his deal with the Blues and is allowed to talk to clubs outside England and agree a pre-contract for a free transfer in the summer.

The Catalan club's financial troubles are no secret, which has forced them to be smart in the market and be alert with regards to quality players available on a bargain. Barcelona signed Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay, and more recently Dani Alves on free transfers, and they are keen not to miss out on Christensen.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have been in talks with Christensen's representatives since last summer, with a plan to sign him when his contract expires this June. The negotiations are at an advanced stage with just the La Liga club's final decision pending after terms were agreed between the two parties.

Chelsea remain keen to keep the Denmark international at Stamford Bridge, but the center-back has thus far rejected all of the Blues' offers. He is ready to leave the club, and is keen for his future to be sorted sooner rather than later.

Barcelona are not the only club on Christensen's trail, with Bayern Munich also monitoring the situation. However, the Danish defender is keen on playing at the Camp Nou, while also having turned down advances from more than one Premier League club for his services.

The Catalan giants currently have Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia as their four first-team center-backs, but Pique is in the twilight of his career, and will need to be replaced. Lenglet is also not seen as a long-term option by Xavi Hernandez, which makes concluding a deal for Christensen paramount for Barcelona.