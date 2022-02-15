Barcelona are suddenly facing a defensive crisis ahead of their upcoming games against Napoli in the Europa League and Valencia in La Liga. Ronald Araujo was replaced midway through the Derbi Barceloni with a suspected injury to his left foot and was replaced by Eric Garcia.

Araujo has established himself as a regular starter under Xavi Hernandez and will be a big loss if he is out for an extended period of time. Initially, Barcelona were unable to confirm the extent of his injury, but have now revealed that the Uruguayan has pulled the soleus muscle in his left leg.

"Tests this Monday morning have confirmed that Ronald Araujo has pulled the soleus muscle in his left leg, and will be unavailable until the problem clears up," Barcelona said via a statement on the club's website. "The centre back played the first 45 minutes of Sunday's game at Espanyol in the RCDE Stadium, but was unable to return to the field after the break."

The 22-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in eight of the last 10 games before suffering the knock against Espanyol. The Uruguay international has also contributed two goals during the same period, making him invaluable as they begin their Europa League campaign alongside their domestic campaign.

Araujo is now a doubt for Thursday's game against Napoli, and the weekend's crucial La Liga game against Valencia. Garcia replaced Araujo against Espanyol, but the former Manchester City defender is also just returning from five weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

The Spain international is likely to partner Gerard Pique at the heart of the Barcelona defense for the game against the Serie A side, but the latter is suspended for the game against Valencia. Pique's absence will leave Xavi short at the back as Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, the other center-backs in the squad are also currently sidelined with injury.