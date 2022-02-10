Xavi Hernandez's arrival at the Camp Nou is set to aid Barcelona further with two key players ready to commit their long-term futures to the club. Ronald Araujo and Gavi have just under 18 months remaining on their current deals, but have assured Xavi that they will remain with the Catalan club for the foreseeable future.

Araujo, a young Uruguayan centre-back, and Gavi, a 17-year-old midfielder have established themselves as key members of the first-team squad having progressed from the youth team. The duo's current contracts are expiring in 2023 and Barcelona are keen to tie them down to new long-term deals.

The Catalan giants have been in talks with the duo's representatives for a number of weeks but are yet to reach an agreement. The negotiations are thought to be in the final stages after the club decided to improve their offer following interest from the English Premier League.

Chelsea and Manchester United were preparing an offer for Araujo, and were ready to usurp Barcelona's contract offer with better wages and a hefty signing-on fee. Similarly, Liverpool remain keen on signing Gavi, who has a £42 million release clause, and if the Reds meet that, they can avoid negotiations with the Catalan outfit.

However, according to Sport, both the players are keen on remaining at the Camp Nou and forging a career with Barcelona. Their communication with Xavi has made it clear to the La Liga outfit that they will sign a new deal before the end of the ongoing campaign.

The interest from Europe's big clubs have forced Barcelona to offer terms higher than initially expected. Gavi, who has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the first-team this season, is expected to be given a deal worth €2 million, which is a significant increase from his current earnings.

Araujo and Gavi are expected to sign six-year contracts until the summer of 2027, and will have release clauses set at €1 billion, similar to those of Ansu Fati and Pedri. Barcelona are keen to secure their key young players to new deals before the end of the season after failing to convince Ousmane Dembele to sign a new deal.