Thomas Tuchel is in danger of losing his entire Chelsea starting backline this summer with Barcelona being the chief poachers. Xavi is keen to strengthen his backline and has targeted a number of Blues players to do so.

The Catalan club already has an agreement in place to sign Andreas Christensen on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30. The Dane will join Xavi's revolution at the Camp Nou, and Barcelona are not yet done.

The Catalans are in the market for a new right-back and a left-back and are looking at Chelsea veterans Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso as potential options. The former is a top priority target with Barcelona already holding talks with the player's representatives over a move to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Azpilicueta's current deal expires at the end of this season, but Chelsea do have an option to extend it for a further year. The Blues are expected to activate the clause in his contract, but they could also sanction a move if the player is keen to seek pastures new.

The Spain international has been with the west London club for a decade and is considered a legend at Stamford Bridge. Azpilicueta is also the club captain and is highly regarded within the club. Tuchel admitted that it could be the "end of an era," but the club has yet to decide whether to accept Barcelona's offer.

"I can understand these thoughts that maybe a cycle is at its end. He's a legend, we're still in the process to decide his future," Tuchel said, as per Fabrizio Romano, who also revealed that Barcelona have tabled a two-year deal for the Spaniard to join them.

Tuchel on Azpilicueta’s future: “I can understand these thoughts that maybe a cycle is at its end. He’s a legend, we’re still in the process to decide his future”. 🔵 #CFC



Azpilicueta has a two-year deal bid on the table from Barcelona since February. #FCB

Similarly, Alonso is also wanted by Barcelona with Jordi Alba currently the only experienced left-back in the squad. The Chelsea full-back is in advanced talks with Barcelona, as per Romano, but is part of a four man shortlist made by Xavi.

Discussions between Barcelona and Marcos Alonso are well advanced. He only wants to go back to Spain as soon as possible. 🇪🇸 #FCB



Alonso deal will depend on price tag, still waiting for Chelsea decision. Barça have no intention to pay a huge fee as he’s out of contract in 2023. https://t.co/SBjzJEqTZF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2022

The Spain international, who joined Chelsea in 2016, is keen to return to his homeland. Alonso has just over one year remaining on his deal, and is unlikely to sign a new deal before the summer. The Blues are open to letting him leave the club, but will expect interested suitors to pay a fee to sign the left sided defender.