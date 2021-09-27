Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona nightmare could be nearing its end with reports linking the attacking midfielder with a winter move back to England. The Brazilian has failed to light up the Camp Nou since moving from Liverpool in a club-record move in January 2018.

The 29-year-old has made 94 appearances for the Catalan club registering 23 goals and 14 assists, but has spent large periods out injured. The Brazil international also spent a season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he won the treble, which includes playing a part in knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League.

Coutinho looked to be finding some form under Ronald Koeman last season, but a knee injury saw the Brazilian spending the second-half of the campaign on the sidelines. He has made a full recovery and is part of the Dutch manager's squad but has made just two appearances thus far this season.

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, Coutinho's stay at the Camp Nou could be coming to a close with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign the midfielder during the January transfer window. Barcelona are said to be open to allowing the Brazil international to leave and will not stand in his way.

Coutinho will not command a hefty fee owing to his drop in form and with the Catalan club certain to incur a big loss. Moreover, Barcelona will have to pay an additional €20 million (£17.1m) to Liverpool if the Brazilian makes 100 appearances for the club, and with the midfielder currently on 94 appearances, it could become a possibility if he does not leave soon.

Barcelona are struggling financially and will be glad to get the midfielder's wages off the books at the earliest. However, it remains to be seen if either of Arsenal or Spurs can afford the midfielder's wage demands if he decides to return to the Premier League.

Arsenal have already spent over £120 million this summer to strengthen their squad, which included a £30 million outlay on Norwegian attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard. It remains to be seen if they will add another midfielder with homegrown talent Emile Smith Rowe also impressing alongside Odegaard this season.

Spurs, on the other hand, could do with a new creative outlet having failed to replace Cristian Eriksen. Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele remain the manager's current options with both failing to impress this campaign.

Coutinho was linked with a return to Liverpool in the summer, but the report claims that it is unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will look to re-sign the midfielder. The Brazilian will be hoping to secure a move in order to play regular football, especially with the World Cup approaching in 2022.