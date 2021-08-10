Barcelona could finalise a deal for Samuel Umtiti in the coming days after three clubs showed interest in signing the defender. The Catalan club have made it clear that they are looking to trim the first-team squad this summer, as they look to slash their over-inflated wage bill.

A number of top stars have been made available for transfer, but offers have not been pouring in owing to the current financial climate, which has hit a number of clubs across Europe. Apart from Umtiti, the likes of Neto, Martin Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho and Miralem Pjanic are all up for grabs.

The France international has two years remaining on his current deal and Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that he is surplus to requirements. The La Liga club offered to terminate his deal and allow him to leave on a free transfer, but he was unwilling to leave two years' worth of wages on the table in order to secure a move away.

Umiti wants to join a club in the UEFA Champions League, but his injury record and lack of form is unlikely to see a top club take a risk on the centre-back. According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have now received offers from three clubs to take the defender on loan with an option to make it permanent next summer.

Besiktas from Turkey are said to have offered to take the Frenchman on loan, while also being ready to pay a large part of his wages. There have also been offers from clubs in Umtiti's homeland, specifically, Monaco and Nice are believed to have made initial enquiries about the player.

The 2018 World Cup winner is reluctant to leave Barcelona, but the club have made it clear to the player that he is not part of Ronald Koeman's plans going into the new season. If he does not find a new home, he is likely to find himself in the stands for most of the year, unless the club faces an injury crisis at the back.