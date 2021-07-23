Barcelona president Joan Laporta and director of football Matheu Alemany have confirmed that the club are actively trying to find new clubs for Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti this summer. The duo are not part of manager Ronald Koeman's plans going into the 2021-22 campaign after struggling last season.

Moreover, the Catalan giants are desperate to slash their wage bill and selling Pjanic and Umiti will go a long way in reducing their spend. Barcelona will also be able to generate income from their transfers with both players currently holding more than a year on their respective deals.

"Both have very important careers, but didn't get much playing time last season," said Alemany during the presentation of new Barcelona signing Memphis Depay, as quoted on Football Italia.

"We know the situation and are evaluating the possibility of finding them another club. They are the first to be interested in finding a team where they can play more regularly."

Pjanic was the more regular of the two players in the first-team squad last season, making 30 appearances in all competitions. But the Bosnian midfielder failed to contribute a single goal or an assist with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

The 31-year-old has attracted interest from clubs in England and Italy, with the midfielder's preference to return to the Serie A. Juventus, Inter Milan and AS Roma have all shown interest, but are struggling financially to match his current Barcelona wages.

There is a possibility for Pjanic to move on a loan deal this summer, with clubs holding an option to make it a permanent transfer in 2022. Apart from the Serie A big guns, Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were also linked with a move for the former Juventus star.

Coming to Umtiti, the France international made just 16 appearances in all competitions last season. Apart from struggling with a knee injury at the start of the campaign, the defender spent a considerable amount of time on the bench and it is unlikely to change in the coming season.

The 27-year-old defender, who was in demand in the past, has not generated much interested from the top clubs across Europe. Umtiti's injury problems remain an obstacle when it comes to top clubs considering a move for the Frenchman.