Over the past several days, various reports have insinuated that FC Barcelona's plan to acquire Xavi Hernandez from Qatari club Al-Sadd is pretty much a done deal. They have set their target on the Spaniard to become their new first team manager, but it now appears as though this may not materialise, and the Catalan giants may need to find another solution to their managerial crisis.

Ronald Koeman was sacked shortly after the Blaugrana lost against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday. Just hours later, reports about Xavi's possible appointment started circulating. The former Barcelona midfielder reportedly had a meeting with Al Sadd officials on Thursday to discuss his exit.

Initial reports stated that Xavi is keen on the move, and his current employers are also amicable to the move provided that he stays on until the international break and Barcelona plays his 1 million euro exit clause.

Read more Xavi focused on Al-Sadd job for now, Barcelona forced to wait

However, a statement released by the club seems to say otherwise. "In response to what's circulating recently, the #AlSadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team's upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title."

Xavi is under contract with Al-Sadd until June 2023, and it is highly unlikely that Barcelona can afford to buy him out of the said contract, considering the current state of their finances. If the Qatar side is unwilling to compromise, the Catalans have no bargaining power.

The statement is a big blow for Barcelona, who are now left with a massive bill to pay for Koeman's severance pay, which is reportedly in the vicinity of 12 million euros. They have no choice but to face their upcoming matches with interim manager Sergi Barjuan on the bench as they scramble to find Koeman's permanent replacement.

The Catalans will be facing Alaves in La Liga this weekend, with an important Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev coming up on November 2.