FC Barcelona have made it clear that they want a marquee signing this summer, and after failing to get their hands on Erling Haaland, it became clear that they are now targeting Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. However, despite the player's willingness to join the Catalan giants, they have denied that a meeting took place this week.

Various media outlets have been reporting the presence of the Polish international's agent Pini Zahavi in Barcelona on Wednesday. However, the Blaugrana denied that a meeting took place to discuss a transfer this summer.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski made it clear that he wants to leave the Allianz Arena in the upcoming transfer window. He told the press after their match against Wolfsburg: "I will not sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both parties."

He confirmed that he asked the club to listen to any offers so that a deal can be made that benefits both parties. However, Bayern Munich executives have all been adamant that they intend to hold on to the player at least until the end of his current deal which runs until 2023. After that, if he does not wish to sign an extension, that's the only time they see him actually leaving.

As for the Catalan giants, they definitely want to sign Lewandowski, but they are limited by their finances. Furthermore, with the player still under contract, they are at the mercy of the Bavarian side, who will not be inclined to let go of their top scorer for cheap.

Meanwhile, Marca reports that Lewandowski was overheard having a heated conversation in Polish over the phone while in the dressing room before the Wolfsburg match. Even though no one understood Polish, the Bayern players allegedly heard him say "Barcelona" multiple times during the conversation which sounded heated.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops in the coming weeks.