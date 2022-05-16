Robert Lewandowski personally confirmed reports that claimed he is seeking a move away from Bayern Munich. While speaking to the press after his team's 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg in their final Bundesliga match of the season, the Poland international said that he may have played his last match with the Bavarian greats.

Lewandowski has achieved great success and gained international recognition since joining Bayern from Borussia Dortmund back in 2014. He has been a top contender for the Ballon d'Or trophy in recent years, and even won The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award last year. Despite all this, he is understood to be looking for a new challenge elsewhere.

"It's very possible that this was my last game for Bayern Munich. I cannot say that at 100 percent, but it may have been," he said, as quoted by Marca. "We want to find the best solution for me and for the club," he added.

Considering what he has already achieved with the German powerhouse team, not many other clubs can offer a better future for the Bundesliga top scorer. However, he is strongly being linked with La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez believes in the Polish star despite the fact that he is already 33 years old..

"When it comes to signing, age doesn't concern me… we signed Dani Alves when he was 38! Players take care of themselves, they're more professional. Alves, Ibrahimović, Modrić, Cristiano or Messi are examples," said Xavi.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has poured cold water over the transfer speculations, saying that they fully intend to hold on to Lewandowski until his current deal expires in 2023.

Hainer admitted that the striker has rejected the latest extension offers presented by Bayern Munich directors Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic. Despite this, he said that they plan to hold him to his contract which keeps him at the Alliance Arena until the end of next season.

He does not seem bothered about the Barcelona links, especially considering the Catalan club's limited finances. "We already had the case in 2019 when Robert flirted with Real Madrid. Bayern is familiar with this situation," added the Bayern president, saying that the situation is under control.