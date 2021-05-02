FC Barcelona has finally made the first steps in trying to build their dream squad for next season. Apart from trying to convince captain Lionel Messi to stay, it has been reported that the Catalan giants have finally reached out to Paris Saint-Germain about the possibility of signing back Neymar Jr.

New Barcelona president Joan Laporta knows that he will be closer to his goal of convincing Messi to sign a contract renewal if he can bring in the Brazilian. It may be remembered that Messi's dissatisfaction with the club became evident when Neymar was allowed to leave and all efforts to sign him back remained futile until now.

While Neymar had previously shown interest in returning to the Camp Nou, Marca claims that PSG is not interested in any offers from anyone including the Brazilian's former employers.

Neymar wants to be reunited with Messi, but he has also been open to the possibility of making that happen at the Parc des Princes instead of at the Camp Nou. Fellow PSG stars Kyian Mbappe and Angel di Maria have also been vocal about wanting to play alongside the Argentine.

The fact of the matter is, PSG can well afford to have all of those big names and their corresponding paychecks on their list of expenditures for the coming season. Barcelona on the other hand, are not anywhere near financially stable.

PSG is not interested in selling Neymar, and it is unlikely that Barcelona can offer an amount that the club nor the player can refuse. PSG is working on extending Neymar's current contract which runs until 2022. Meanwhile, the Barcelona board is still busy trying to untangle themselves from the financial mess that they inherited, and they will need to act fast if they want to keep Messi and bring in more big names. The only upside is that their performance on the pitch has improved, and they are still in contention for the La Liga title.