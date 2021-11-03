Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has helped salvage the club's UEFA Champions League campaign this season. He scored the crucial winner in the match against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, helping the club get back on track after losing their first two matches in the competition. He then dedicated the goal to teammate Sergio Aguero, who is recovering after suffering a cardiac incident over the weekend.

The Catalans started their Champions League campaign in poor form by losing 3-0 to both Bayern Munich and Benfica in their opening two matches. They were able to stay in the competition thanks to a 1-0 victory over Kiev on matchday 3, and Fati's goal in last night's return leg ensured that they are still in contention to make it to the knockout stage.

The teenager's half volley strike gave the Catalans another three points, allowing them to hold on to the second spot in the Group E table. After the match, Fati said that they need to focus on making improvements if they want to advance. "We know we have to improve and work to do that. The Champions League is very difficult and we have to be ready, the same goes for LaLiga Santander," he said, as quoted by Marca.

He then looked back at the previous season, which also started on a rough patch for the Blaugrana. "Last year we almost won the league. It's a long season and I think there's time for everything," he added.

He then went on to speak about Aguero, who has been ruled out for at least three months while the club's medical team evaluates his situation following the diagnosis of a cardiac arrhythmia. Upon scoring his goal, Fati imitated Aguero's signature celebration.

"That was for Kun [Aguero], for what he's been through the past week. He's a player who gives us a lot. He's going to be out for a while. This victory is for him and we hope he recovers soon," said Fati.

There were some worrying scenes on Saturday as Aguero clutched his chest in pain while on the pitch against Alaves in La Liga. He has since been taken to the hospital where doctors are working hard to treat his heart condition and to determine if it will indeed be safe for him to return to active competition.