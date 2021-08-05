FC Barcelona may be strapped for cash at the moment, but the club's players most certainly are not. New summer signing Sergio Aguero has reportedly purchased a brand new ride to take him around his new home city in luxury.

The Argentine arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City earlier this summer, and has recently joined the Barcelona first team in their pre-season activities. Before that, he decided to help himself feel more at home in Catalunya. According to Spanish publication Marca, Aguero splashed 500,000 euros on a new Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The player is a well-known car enthusiast, and this time, he has chosen an environmentally-friendly option. Aguero's new Ferrari is a hybrid vehicle, meaning he will be able to partially run it on electricity instead of solely on fossil fuels.

The prestigious Italian manufacturer is not the only one that Aguero has been known to favour. Before leaving the UK, Aguero famously gifted his Range Rover to a member of the Manchester City staff.

Aguero also owned another type of Italian supercar when he was playing for City. "In 2014 I spent 1.5 million dollars on a Lamborghini Aventador, drunk, I don't know why I bought it," he said, as quoted by Marca.

In a previous interview, he admitted that he hardly used the flashy vehicle. "It must have done 1,200 kilometres in six years, I barely used it, I just spent two years thinking why did I buy this car."

"Now all it does is get cold in the rain, it's got cobwebs and everything," he added at the time. It remains unknown what he did with the Lamborghini Aventador when he and his family moved to Spain a few months ago.

Aguero is expected to play a key role for manager Ronald Koeman this year alongside compatriot Lionel Messi. However, due to Barcelona's financial crisis, Aguero has not yet been registered and Messi has not been able to sign a new contract with the club.