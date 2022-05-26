FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has accused Gavi's agent, Ivan de la Pena, of "playing games" with the club in relation to the midfielder's contract renewal.

The 17-year-old has proven himself to be a valuable part of the squad under manager Xavi Hernandez, and Barcelona is keen to secure his future. However, the player's camp has not responded to the offer that Barcelona placed on the table. .

Marca shared excerpts from Laporta's interview with L'Esportiu, where he said "The new contract offer was on the table for [Gavi's] agent a long time ago. We haven't heard that he has accepted it."

The club president did not mince words and directly criticised De la Pena for opting to compare the Blaugrana's offer with those of other interested clubs. "What we have heard is that he is comparing it and that he will have something to say soon. We have already told him our position and, right now, the player's agent isn't accepting it."

Of course, that position is that Barcelona simply can't afford to offer a bigger financial package for the promising young star. They are over their heads in debt thanks to an over-inflated wage bill brought about by fat salaries and bonuses that they have had to deal with in the past several years.

The problem came to light last summer, when the club was forced to admit that they could not afford to renew the contract of then-captain Lionel Messi. They have been on a mission to offload high-earners since then, in an effort to slash their expenses. At the same time, they have been strengthening their squad with bargain transfers and by offering their young stars new long-term deals.

"I think that the club's offer, given our salary levels, is more than acceptable. We will not go above these salary levels, because I don't want Barcelona to follow the line that those who came before us did and which led Barcelona to ruin," said Laporta.

He then emphasised how much the club likes Gavi, and how the player fits into the club's present and future. However, it remains to be seen if the player will be tempted to seek a challenge elsewhere.