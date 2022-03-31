The Ousmane Dembele contract saga is far from over despite an earlier indication that all talks have broken down. After impressive performances from the player in recent weeks, talks are set to be reopened and a renewal may still be on the horizon. However, the Frenchman's situation has now put two other players in jeopardy of no being able to secure their futures at the Camp Nou.

If Barcelona manage to find a way to renew Dembele, it won't be for a negligible amount. It is understood that they are not keen on paying big money, but even with a pay cut, the Frenchman would still take a significant chunk off the wage bill moving forward. If this happens, the club may not be able to permanently sign Adama Traore when his loan ends this summer. Furthermore, the club may also have to forego the signing of Raphinha from Leeds.

These transfers will be put in jeopardy because Barcelona had already made these plans while assuming that Dembele would be off playing somewhere else next season. However, things have changed a lot in the past few weeks.

Both the club and Dembele had made it clear earlier this season that they wanted to continue their relationship beyond June 30, when the player's contract is due to expire. However, the two sides failed to come to an agreement on the financial side of the renewal, and the club made it clear in January that they wish to offload the player.

With Dembele set to become a free agent in July, interested clubs begged off signing him over the winter. Xavi decided to make the most out of the situation and included the player and made him an important part of the squad. Now, even the other players in the dressing room are urging the club to find a solution.

It is a complicated matter, and one or both sides will need to make big changes from their previous stance. It appears as though no deal has been signed with another club as yet, and Barcelona may still be able to find a way to convince Dembele and his agent. There are still a few months left in the season. and this saga will surely continue to offer a number of twists and turns.