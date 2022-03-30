FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has flat out denied that former captain Lionel Messi is seeking a way back to the Camp Nou this summer. He has put the speculations to bed after it was claimed earlier this month that the Argentine is unhappy at PSG.

"I haven't received any messages from Leo [Messi] or from his close circle to return to Barcelona," he said, amid rumours claiming that Jorge Messi, the player's father, has been in touch with the club in recent weeks.

Laporta remained consistent in saying that his eyes are focused firmly forward. He had also previously stated that he did not regret letting Messi go last summer because it was the best thing to do for the club. "We are not considering it. We are building a new team, with new people, together with experts in the field. There is symbiosis," he said.

However, he also made it clear that while the Blaugrana are focused on building for the future, Messi will always be a well-respected part of the club. "But Leo is Leo. The best player in the world, the Ballon d'Or winner. It is not a step back. We are not considering it, but he deserves respect."

On the other hand, he confirmed that the club is still hoping to find a way to convince Ousmane Dembele to stay. "I like [Dembele] a lot," he told RAC1. "He is a fantastic player. However, his situation is similar to that of Sergi Roberto," he added, hinting that the wages being offered are not being accepted by the player. "Although we like him and how he plays, there are wage limits. With his agent, no one knows. He is a box of surprises."

Finally, Laporta boldly claimed that he thinks Barcelona can win La Liga Santander this season despite being 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid. They have a game in hand, and may be able to snatch second place off Sevilla if they win their encounter with the Andalusian side this weekend.

"I am not ready to accept just winning the Europa League and finishing second in LaLiga Santander," he said. "I want to win LaLiga Santander. I truly believe in it, we have the team to win it and we have reached the final stretch playing well."