Much has been said about FC Barcelona's "relegation" into the UEFA Europa League this season, and ahead of their first match since being eliminated out of the Champions League, the Blaugrana have found themselves becoming the butt of jokes coming from FC Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Russian club took to social media to have a few laughs at the expense of the Catalan giants, who are playing in the Europa League for the first time since the 2003-04 season. In a post on their official TikTok account, Zenit shared a video of a boy who is shown with a Barcelona logo edited over him as if to show that he represents the club. He is seen being caught listening to the famous Champions League anthem by his mother, as if yearning to still be part of the top level competition.

Many football fans around the world found the video hilarious, but Barcelona will be determined to silence their detractors with a win over Napoli on Thursday. Manager Xavi Hernandez previously stated that his priority is to get his club back in the Champions League next season.

In order to do that, the Blaugrana need to hold on to fourth position in La Liga, but they currently have Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, and Villarreal breathing down their necks. Alternatively, they can also gain a spot in the Champions League by winning the Europa League this season.

In order to do that, the Russian club may have to face the wrath of the Catalans if they somehow end up facing each other later in the competition. Zenit are also in the Europa League, and are set to face Spanish side Real Betis on Thursday as well.

Zenit also ended up in the Europa League after lading in third place in their group in the Champions League, but the relegation is seen as a bigger embarrassment for a club such as Barcelona, who have been mainstays in Europe's premier competition.

Barcelona have had a slump this season, thanks in part to their financial crisis. However, after bringing in a handful of players in the winter transfer window and signing a lucrative new sponsorship deal with Spotify, things are looking up at the Camp Nou.

Zenit may have had some fun, but Barcelona are determined to have the last laugh.