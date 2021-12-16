Barcelona are preparing a deal to bring another one of their former players back to the Camp Nou in January on a season-long loan. Alexis Sanchez is on the Catalan club's radar and they are in contact with his current employers Inter Milan about signing him on a temporary basis, that will involve striker Luuk de Jong moving in the opposite direction.

It is a three-team deal as Luuk de Jong is a Sevilla player currently on loan to Barcelona. The Spanish club will have to give their permission for the Dutch striker to join the Italian club if the move is to come to fruition when the winter transfer window opens next month.

Xavi Hernandez is desperate to bring in an attacking player and Matheu Alemany is scouring the market for a bargain deal owing to the club's ongoing financial problems. The Spanish club's director of football is said to be in talks with both Sevilla and Inter Milan to ensure they are in agreement with the offer on the table.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the deal for Sanchez to rejoin Barcelona is in place, with Sevilla open to allowing De Jong to move to the Serie A. Inter are also ready to sanction the move as they are in the market for a striker, with the Dutchman expected to provide cover for Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko.

Sanchez is also open to returning to the Camp Nou having made just 14 appearances for Inter this season, of which just two have been from the start. The Chile international has two goals and three assists thus far and is certain to provide Xavi with an added goal scoring threat.

Barcelona have been linked with a number of forwards in recent weeks with Ferran Torres said to be the manager's top pick. Xavi is yet to approve a deal for Sanchez, but will be aware of the Chilean's ability to play across the front line, a quality he admires in his forward players.

Apart from Torres and Sanchez, the La Liga giants have also been linked with Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as replacements for Sergio Aguero, who announced his retirement from the game on Wednesday owing to a heart issue.