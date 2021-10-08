The international break has not provided a respite for FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, who still has speculations about his future swirling all around him. Even as club president Joan Laporta confirms that he wants to give Koeman more time to turn things around, many are convinced that a sacking is inevitable. Furthermore, Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez is once again being touted as the potential replacement.

According to reports from various Spanish media outlets, Barcelona is back in touch with Xavi to discuss the possibility of a move. The World Cup winning former player is currently managing Al Sadd SC, and has taken his team to the top of the table at the Qatar Stars League.

As such, while Xavi still has very close ties with Barcelona and has always been expected to return at some point, now is not the best time for him. He has a stable job with a strong club, and he is well on his way to becoming a legendary manager in the Middle East.

Read more Lionel Messi does not regret moving to PSG from Barcelona

Xavi knows Barcelona better than most other potential candidates, and he will be aware of the gravity of the situation and the task at hand. Perhaps wisely, he will be reluctant to take over the reigns at a time when the club is this deep in a crisis both on and off the pitch. The club is sitting on an enormous debt, and on the pitch, they are still coping with the departure of former captain Lionel Messi.

Barcelona are currently sitting in ninth place in La Liga, and are on the verge of a Champions League exit after losing both of their group stage matches thus far. It is not impossible, but it will be difficult to turn things around this season. Any manager that comes in will surely have a mountain to climb.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd are playing an intense style of football that has gotten Barcelona fans excited. They want to see the same back at the Camp Nou, and it remains to be seen if Xavi is finally ready for the challenge.