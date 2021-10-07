It has not been a fairytale start for Lionel Messi at his new club, Paris Saint-Germain. there was a lot of hype surrounding his transfer from FC Barcelona this summer, but the results have been mixed so far. Nevertheless, the Argentine says that he does not regret making the move to the French club.

Messi had a slow start to the campaign owing to the fact that he made a late move and had limited time to train and adjust to his new teammates. He was eased into active competition slowly by PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, but he did manage to show off his magic by scoring against Manchester City in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Shortly after that, he could not help the club to victory against Rennes in Ligue 1.

Of course, having Messi on the pitch does not guarantee a victory, but all the hype surrounding his arrival had fans giddy with excitement. Expectations are very high, with some wanting to see nothing short of a miracle week in and week out. With the results being fairly bland, speculations are rising about whether the Argentine is unhappy with his decision.

"I didn't make a mistake in going to PSG," he said, in an interview with France Football, which will be published in full on October 9.

The fact is, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner did not really have that many options when Barcelona informed him that they could not afford to sign him. The club tried to free up enough space in their salary cap to accommodate a new contract for the Argentine, but their financial crisis was simply too deep.

Left with no possibility of an extension, Messi would have been welcomed everywhere else. However, not many clubs could realistically afford even his reduced wages, nor could they provide him with the same high-level football he had been accustomed to.

Barcelona is still dodging one bullet after another, and the former captain will be aware of the fact that things are very different at PSG. For one, the Qatar-backed club is not strapped for cash.

It is still early in the season, and Messi still has a lot of time to find his groove at the Parc des Princes. He has only played five games so far, scoring once.