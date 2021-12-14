Numerous speculations have been surrounding the current condition of FC Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero. After suffering a heart arrhythmia while playing against Alaves on October 30, it was initially announced that he will be re-evaluated after 90 days. However, recent reports are claiming that the Argentine is set to announce his retirement from professional football on Wednesday.

Last month, rumours had already come out stating that Aguero will be forced to retire due to the risks posed by his heart problem. Barcelona denied those reports, with club officials saying that the club's medical team is on top of the situation. Aguero also said at the time that he was still working on his recovery and is awaiting further evaluation by specialists.

We are now only midway through that aforementioned 90-day evaluation period, but a new report from Spanish outlet Radio Marca has claimed that the 33-year-old striker is set to hang up his boots.

"There is a ceremony on Wednesday wherein Aguero will announce that he's retiring from football," said journalist Emilio Perez de Rozas.

"It seems that it was decided a few weeks ago, as the journalist Gerard Romero had said. But Rafa Yuste denied it and said there were still a couple of months left before doctors would decide," he added. "But, according to my information, Barcelona have prepared his farewell."

The truth will come out in just a few hours, and it remains to be seen if Aguero will indeed put an end to an illustrious career. Unfortunately for Barcelona, all of those achievements were accomplished prior to his Camp Nou move. Before joining the Catalan giants, Aguero became the all-time leading top scorer for Premier League side Manchester City.

Since joining Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, Aguero has only played for a total of 165 minutes over one Champions League match and four La Liga appearances. He started the season recovering from a calf injury, before finally making his debut a few weeks into the campaign. He did score a significant goal against Real Madrid in El Clasico, but that did not stop Barcelona from losing the match 1-2.