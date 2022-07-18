Football Club Barcelona's financial problems have been one of the major points of discussion this summer. The Catalan club's crippling debt was expected to stifle them in the transfer market, but it has not stopped them from being able to land Xavi Hernandez's top targets.

The Spanish giants now possess one of the best frontlines in Europe after snatching Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Raphinha from Leeds United. The duo arrived for a combined €120 million to join the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Xavi's attention has now turned to his defence ahead of the upcoming season. Barcelona have signed centre-back Andreas Christensen on a free transfer, but are on the lookout for a top quality long-term replacement for Gerard Pique this summer.

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde remains top of Xavi's wanted list, with both clubs already holding talks over a potential summer deal. The France international wants to join Xavi's Camp Nou revolution over other interested suitors, which include Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City.

The only obstacle standing in FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta's way is the "supposed" hefty financial obligation to land the defender. The Andalusian club value Kounde at €60 million, which is proving to be out of reach for the Catalan giants at the moment.

According to Sport, Sevilla are open to accepting players as part of the deal to allow Kounde to fulfil his wish to move to the Camp Nou this summer. Initially, Barcelona were offering the likes of Memphis Depay, who is not in Xavi's plans for the upcoming campaign, but it was rejected by their La Liga rivals.

The Andalusians want younger players with future potential, which has seen Barcelona offer either winger Ez Abde or midfielder Nico Gonzalez. Sevilla are open to accepting either player or both, which will see them reduce their €60 million asking price for the French defender.

Xavi had made Lewandowski and Kounde his priority signings of the summer. The Spanish coach's first wish was fulfilled after FC Barcelona confirmed the Poland international's arrival on Sunday when he was unveiled at their pre-season training camp in Miami.