Ronald Araujo and Gavi's contracts remain a top priority for Barcelona, but the club are clear that they will not spend beyond their means to retain the duo. Xavi wants both the players to remain at the Camp Nou and has instructed the Catalan club to reach an agreement with the duo at the earliest.

Barcelona have been in talks with the players' representatives for a number of months, but have thus far failed to make a breakthrough. The La Liga club has made three offers, and all have been rejected by the duo and their agents.

Araujo and Gavi have established themselves as first-team regulars under Xavi. They are keen for the club to acknowledge their importance and offer them deals on a similar level to the likes of Ansu Fati and Pedri.

According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona have made their final offer to Araujo, which is expected to triple his current wages, and have made it clear that they will not return with improved terms. The club feels it represents good value, while also ensuring it does not impact their ongoing financial troubles.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste recently gave an update about the ongoing contract negotiations. While admitting that the club are doing the best they can, he was optimistic that an agreement will be reached as both the players are very happy and want to be part of Xavi's revolution that is underway in the Catalan capital.

"In both cases, we are working to the best of our ability so that there is no problem with the renewals and they continue to be players of the club," Yuste said.

"I also tell you that they are very, very happy in the group, in the team and that makes negotiations easier. When players love where they are, it's easier to talk," he added. "That's why I'm optimistic. Because we're all - including them - doing our best to make renewal possible."

Barcelona are banking on the players' desire to remain at the Camp Nou, as they are aware of the more lucrative offers on the table from England for both players. Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation with Manchester United and Arsenal already having made €8 million and €6 million offers respectively to Araujo's camp.