Barcelona have made it a priority to tie down key young players to new deals before the end of the season. The Catalan club is keen to keep them away from the clutches of cash rich clubs in England and France.

Ansu Fati and Pedri have already agreed new long-term deals that have a €1 billion release clause. Barcelona's next priority was to hand similar contracts to midfielder Gavi and central defender Ronald Araujo.

The club has been in talks with the players' representatives for a number of months but have thus far failed to make a breakthrough. Gavi and Araujo's current contracts expire in 2023, and the La Liga giants have no intention of letting them enter the final year of their deals.

According to Sport, after months of negotiations and the players' agents demanding hefty salaries, talks are currently at a breaking point. Barcelona are close to ending negotiations, as they have no intention of breaking their club's salary policy to accommodate Araujo and Gavi despite their importance to the first-team squad.

The La Masia graduates have established themselves as integral members of Xavi's playing squad, and the manager has spoken highly of the duo. 17-year-old Gavi is highly-rated, while 23-year-old Araujo is already a leader in the Barcelona backline alongside Gerard Pique.

However, despite their growing importance, club president Joan Laporta has made it clear that Barcelona will not bow down to their demands. If the duo want to stay, which remains the case, they will have to accept the offer on the table or find new clubs in the summer.

Gavi and Araujo will not be short of suitors, as clubs are likely to line up outside the Camp Nou to secure their services if they become available. Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the Uruguayan defender, while the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal will be interested in signing the teenage midfield sensation.