Xavi Hernandez has been given a massive reality check last night as his FC Barcelona squad was kicked out of the UEFA Champions League following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Needless to say, Xavi was not pleased as he is faced with the reality that his team is simply not in a position to challenge for major titles at the moment. Prior to the match, he had claimed that Barcelona did not need a miracle to beat Bayern, but on Wednesday they were certainly completely outclassed yet again by the German champions.

To his credit, Xavi accepted the flaws within his team. After the humbling loss, he said, "We always want to dominate and subdue our opponent but it was the other way around."

Losing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League is quickly becoming a catalyst for major changes in Barcelona. Last season, the 8-2 thrashing they received at the hands of the Bavarians eventually led to the resignation of then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his entire board. The administration had many other issues going against them, including the club's financial crisis, but the Bayern match was a definite breaking point.

Now, Xavi wants this loss to be another catalyst for change. "We have to demand more from ourselves. We are Barcelona. This has to be a turning point to change the dynamics and many other things," he said, saying that his club did not even compete on Wednesday evening.

He admits to feeling angry, but is determined to look towards a brighter future. "This is our reality. It is the situation we are in. We face the situation with dignity. Today begins a new era and a new stage.

The former Barcelona midfielder also spoke about his experiences with the club and drawing strength from the ups and downs he went through as a player for the Blaugrana. "I love this club and I will work and put my life into it. I saw a very harsh reality that I had already lived as a player," he said.

Needless to say, he is not happy to have been demoted down to the Europa League for finishing third in the group. "It is a feeling of helplessness. We have to work very hard to get Barcelona back [where they belong]," he promised, as quoted by Marca.