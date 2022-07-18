FC Barcelona has had a highly successful summer transfer window so far, and they are ready to embark on a tour of the United States to get ready for the new season and to showcase their new squad. However, the tour has been placed in jeopardy after manager Xavi Hernandez was denied entry into the country during pre-departure procedures on Saturday.

The squad headed to the airport to to begin their tour of the US, which lasts a total of 17 days. Xavi went to the Barcelona airport with his players and staff, but he was not able to board the plane due to an issue with his documentation.

According to the Mirror, the Spaniard has been denied entry to the United States because of the fact that he had visited Iran three times in the last five years. HIs travel history is not surprising due to his former role as a player and manager for Qatar-based side Al-Sadd SC.

However, even though the purpose of his visits to Iran is common knowledge, the United States government required additional documentation to justify his trips in order to allow him into the country. This is due to the strained diplomatic ties between Iran and the USA.

Barcelona were confident that they had ironed out all of the requirements, but Xavi's documentation did not arrive as scheduled on Friday. Because of this, his fate will be revealed on Monday, when the papers are expected to arrive.

Until those papers are in his hands, he is in danger of missing a series of training sessions and friendly matches that have been scheduled for the next few weeks. That will be a major setback for the coach, who will be managing the new-look squad for the first time since the summer break.

Apart from Xavi, five players were also excluded from the trip for entirely different reasons. The club is busy looking for buyers for goalkeeper Neto, defenders Oscar Mingueza and Samuel Umtiti, midfielder Riqui Puig and striker Martin Braithwaite. As such, they have also stayed behind while they await their fate.

New signings Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and probably even Robert Lewandowski are expected to get their first opportunity to play in a Barcelona shirt during this tour. Curiously, Frenkie de Jong, who was earlier believed to be on the way to join Manchester United, is still with the squad.

After confirming his new contract, Ousmane Dembele is also in the USA, along with Memphis Depay, who may still be shown the exit door before the new season begins.

Barcelona will now be scrambling to get Xavi's papers sorted so he can make it in time for their July 20 friendly against MLS side Inter Miami. They will then have a friendly "El Clasico" with Real Madrid in Las Vegas four days later. That is surely one that Xavi would not want to miss even if it is only a friendly.

The Blaugrana will then head to Dallas on July 26 to face Italian side Juventus before wrapping up the tour against New York Red Bulls at the end of the month.