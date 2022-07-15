Polish striker Robert Lewandowski appears to be resorting to childish measures in order to force FC Bayern Munich to pull the trigger on his move to FC Barcelona. The striker has been "forced" to return to training this week, but despite his presence, he has made it clear that he would much rather be somewhere else.

According to Marca, Lewandowski did return to Munich on Tuesday, despite earlier speculations that he might opt to go AWOL in what could be seen as the football equivalent of going on strike against the club. However, he decided to avoid facing sanctions by returning to fulfil the terms of his contact, which is currently still valid until the end of the coming season.

He underwent his medical on Tuesday, and having cleared that, he turned up for training on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he made a statement by arriving late for both sessions.

This is the latest move from Lewandowski, who has been vocal about expressing his desire to leave the Allianz Arena this summer. In numerous interviews, he has urged the club to find a solution that would allow him to move to a new club. He is reportedly keen on joining Spanish giants FC Barcelona, but the club has not coughed up enough money to tempt the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern Munich wants Lewandowski to honour his commitment and play for the remaining year of his current deal. Club executives have insisted that contracts are there for a reason, and neither side should be allowed to simply break agreements with no valid reason.

Furthermore, they know that they will not be able to generate enough cash from his sale to be able to find a suitable replacement of the same quality. After all, Lewandowski is European football's top scorer last season, and is the current FIFA The Best Men's player of the year title holder.

Barcelona is believed to be scrambling for a way to meet Bayern's 50-million euro asking price. They need to do it quickly, as the German side wants to conclude any possible deal before they present the squad to fans on Saturday. After that, the team will depart for a pre-season tour of the USA.

Needless to say, they want Lewandoski's fate decided before then, in order to avoid any animosity from the fans.