FC Barcelona has slipped up for the second match in a row in LaLiga. Their title hopes are in serious jeopardy after being held to a 3-3 draw at Levante on Tuesday. The Catalans dropped two more crucial points at the heels of a draw against leaders Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Barcelona travelled to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia with high hopes after title rivals Real Madrid failed to take the top spot of the table thanks to a draw against Sevilla on Sunday. However, Barcelona also failed to take advantage of the situation despite leading 2-0 in the first half.

Lionel Messi and Pedri scored two goals for Barcelona before Levante caught up with a pair of goals of their own on the restart. Ousmane Dembele then stepped up to reclaim the Barcelona lead in the 64th minute. However, the Catalans failed to hold on to the advantage as substitute Sergio Leon found the late equaliser for the hosts.

The draw meant that Barcelona squandered four points in their last two games. Those four crucial points could be the difference between them and Atletico Madrid if the leaders win against Real Sociedad on Wednesday. It also means that Real Madrid has the opportunity to reclaim the second spot on the table.

Coach Ronald Koeman admitted that he now feels that he is in danger of facing the sack after the two consecutive draws this late in the season. Barcelona were effective in the first half but Levante woke up and dominated the second half. In the end, the 3-3 draw was all that Barcelona could manage, and they may very well have handed Atletico Madrid the title.

However, as was seen in the past week, anything can still happen and any of the top four teams still have a chance to lift the title. The players are exhausted and many are left injured. It remains to be seen who will be able to emerge victorious in one of the most closely contested La Liga seasons in recent memory.