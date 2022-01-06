Barcelona could be about to get a major financial reprieve with two out-of-favour players nearing the exit doors. The Catalan club had been desperate to see the backs of Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho, and both players are now ready to leave the club after initially refusing loan moves in January.

The La Liga giants are struggling to register new signings owing to their over-inflated wage bill and are in dire need to offload players. Umtiti and Coutinho are among the highest earning first-team players, who are not part of manager Xavi Hernandez's plans for the ongoing campaign.

Barcelona have been trying to sell the duo since last summer's transfer window, but have been unable to find interested suitors willing to take on their hefty wages. Newcastle United were recently acquired by Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund and they are ready to spend big amounts to strengthen their squad and get out of the relegation places.

According to Marca, Newcastle have made Umtiti their number one target to strengthen their backline after failing to convince French club Lille to part with Dutchman Sven Botman. They are willing to take the Barcelona defender on loan until the end of the season, but there will be no option to make the deal permanent as Umtiti wants to return to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Barcelona are hoping that the lure of regular football in the Premier League could convince Umtiti to leave the Catalan capital during the winter transfer window. Newcastle's willingness to take on his wages will allow the La Liga outfit to register January signing Ferran Torres, whom they signed from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Coutinho is said to be ready to leave Barcelona with a number of clubs across Europe ready to give the Brazilian a new lease on life. He has struggled to make a mark in La Liga since joining Barcelona as their club-record signing from Liverpool in 2018.

According to Sky Sports, there are at least six Premier League clubs vying for his signature, with Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa among his suitors. The former Liverpool midfielder is said to be keen to bring his former Reds teammate to Villa Park and has personally called him about picking them over other interested clubs.

The major issue with signing Coutinho will be his high wages, which Barcelona are likely to subsidise by offering to pay a part of his salary for the next six months. The decision on the Brazil international's future is expected to be made in the next week, but no club is currently in pole position to land his signature.