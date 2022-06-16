Football Club Barcelona have finally made their desire to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich official. The Catalan club's president Joan Laporta refused to discuss a move directly out of respect for the German club, but it has now been confirmed that they are looking to bring him to Spain.

The Poland international is top of Xavi Hernandez' list of wanted targets this summer. The Spanish coach is keen to bring a prolific goal scorer, and Lewandowski wants to join his revolution at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski has one more year left on his current contract with Bayern, and the club continues to insist that he is not for sale. Europe's top marksman, however, has made it clear that he will not extend his deal with the Bavarian giants as he seeks a new challenge.

The 33-year-old has made a passionate plea to his current employers to let him leave this summer without souring their eight-year relationship. Barcelona remains his preferred destination, with reports claiming that he has already agreed terms on a three-year deal.

FC Barcelona Economic Vice-President Eduard Romeu confirmed that the club's technical department has demanded the signing of Lewandowski. This is the first proper acknowledgement from the Catalan giants about their interest in the Polish forward.

However, the Spanish club will need to sort out their financial troubles before they can make a formal move for Lewandowski. Despite holding just one year on his deal, Bayern are expected to demand a hefty fee to let him leave this summer - a fee of around €50-€60 million is being mooted.

"He [Lewandowski] is one of the requests of the technical staff. The player has manifested his desires. It's very important that a player of this level shows that predisposition to come to Barcelona. If we are able to do our jobs, he is a viable option," Romeu said, as quoted on Football Espana.

The Catalan giants are in a dire situation financially, with crippling debt and an over-inflated wage bill. The club are desperately trying to remedy the situation, with Laporta leading the charge, and the president is confident that it will not hamper their chances of landing their top targets.