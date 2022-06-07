Robert Lewandowski has made a passionate plea to Bayern Munich to allow him to leave the club and join Barcelona this summer. The Polish striker stated that he wants more "emotions in his life" and is hoping the saga can come to a cordial conclusion.

Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to sign Lewandowski this summer, and the striker has also pushed for the move. The 33-year-old has rejected Bayern's offer of an extension and has confirmed his desire to leave multiple times.

Lewandowski has a contract until the summer of 2023, and the Bavarian giants are keen to see him honour his deal. They have thus far shown no intention of allowing Europe's top marksman to leave and join one of their major European rivals.

Barcelona are hoping Lewandowski's forcefulness will bring Bayern to the negotiating table, but their offers have thus far fallen on deaf ears. The German club continue to hold firm in their stance, which has now prompted the Polish forward to make a passionate plea.

"I [want to] walk away because I want more emotions in my life. At Bayern, there was not enough desire to listen to me and my needs. Something in me suddenly vanished. And we cannot overcome it. Even if you want to be professional. It's simply too much," Lewandowski told Onet Sport.

"If you're in the club for so many years, if you have always been ready, available, despite injuries and pain, you should find the best solution for both sides. We should not look for a one-man decision.

"It doesn't make sense, not after such time. After a journey with so many trophies and readiness or support, my loyalty and respect should be more important than strictly business," he added.

Lewandowski is keen to ensure that he ends his time with Bayern in a cordial manner after achieving numerous successes with the team during his eight-year spell. It is expected to take a substantial bid from Barcelona to convince the German club to part with Europe's most prolific striker.

Bayern are expected to sanction a move only if they find a suitable replacement. Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is among their targets this summer, and the club could concede if they land the Senegal international. Mane is reportedly keen to end his time at Anfield after winning the Premier League and Champions League in recent seasons.